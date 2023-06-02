‘This was not random’: Targeted drive-by shooting sends 3 minors, 1 woman to hospital, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A targeted drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side left four people hospitalized -- three minors and one woman, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., Friday, in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road, near Ray Bon Drive and Midcrown.

An unknown number of suspects pulled up in vehicles, fired multiple rounds and left the scene before officers arrived, SAPD said.

SAPD Chief William McManus said one juvenile was targeted in the incident, but three other people who were in the line of gunfire were also injured.

A 16-year-old male, a 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old male and a 60-year-old woman were injured in the shooting. All of them were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown, McManus said.

“Drive-by shootings are always dangerous to not only the intended target but to other people who happen to be in the line of fire. Unfortunately, in this case, there were three other people who were not the intended target,” McManus said.

Police are still interviewing multiple witnesses and are working to determine if the suspects were riding in stolen vehicles.

“This was not random,” McManus said. “We’re speaking to the intended target -- who we believe is the intended target.”

This is a developing story, and the information is preliminary. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

