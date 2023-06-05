SAPD Chief William McManus holds update on weekend shootings in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Update: See the briefing in the video player above. This story will be updated.

Police Chief William McManus is expected to hold an update following several shootings that happened over the weekend in the San Antonio area.

The briefing will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Public Safety Headquarters. The update will be livestreamed in this article and on YouTube. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The latest deadly shooting happened on Sunday afternoon when two gunmen went to a barber shop inside North Star Mall and shot a man as he got a haircut, SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Adam Glass, was pronounced dead at the scene. Details are still limited, and the investigation is ongoing, but Soliz said they believe it was a targeted attack.

The suspects fled the scene. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate them.

Also on Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot during a confrontation on the West Side, another person was shot during an argument at a Northeast Side hotel, and a third person was shot during an argument on the Northwest Side.

Another targeted shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

McManus said an 18-year-old man was killed during the shootout. The victim was identified as Geremiah Hardeman, and he was not the intended target, McManus said.

On Friday afternoon, a targeted drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road left four people hospitalized. Those victims included a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman.

Soliz said it doesn’t appear that all three targeted attacks were related, but that is under investigation.

