2-year-old girl killed in North Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police chief says

2-year-old girl killed in shooting in the 100 block of Future Drive

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old girl is dead after a drive-by shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Future Drive for a shooting call around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

They arrived to find the child had been standing close to the front door and was hit by a bullet, killing her, according to McManus.

The chief said there were five other children, between 2 and 6 years old, inside the home. None of them were hurt.

Police have a suspect lead but could not reveal that person’s identity at this time, McManus said.

“The person who did this — this is a pathetic act, where no consideration about who might be hurt as a result of this shooting. Absolutely pathetic.”

Neighbors told police the woman who lives in the home is a babysitter for area children. McManus said Child Protective Services would be looking into those claims.

The chief said the shooting happened at a home that was not problematic, and a single incident led up to the drive-by shooting.

McManus said the child who died was not a target as far as police know.

McManus stressed that the information given at the scene is preliminary and is subject to change pending further investigation.

KSAT will update you on any new developments as more information becomes available.

Other gun-related incidents involving young children

This is at least the fourth gun-related incident involving young children in the San Antonio area within the past few weeks.

On April 17, a 6-month-old baby was injured by shrapnel in a road rage shooting on the far West Side.

The following day an 8-month-old baby was shot and killed when the child’s parents fought over a gun during an argument.

And a 2-year-old child on the North Side who may have been playing with a handgun was grazed by a bullet on May 6.

