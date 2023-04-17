6-month-old child injured during road rage incident on far West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 6-month old child was hurt following a road rage shooting on the city’s far West Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of Tezel Road, not far from Mainland Drive and Guilbeau Road, not far from OP Schnabel Park.

According to police, two drivers had hit each other several times with their vehicles and then started shooting at each other. No one was shot, however one of the vehicles had a woman and a six-month-old child in it.

Police said the child was injured by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital by ambulance with its mother.

Both drivers involved in the incident were detained by officers. It is unclear what charges they now face.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.