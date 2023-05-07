82º

Child shot in face, hospitalized after gun goes off in North Side home, SAPD says

The child is in critical but stable condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A two-year-old child who may have been playing with a handgun was grazed by a bullet and taken to an area hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of W. Agarita.

Police said it’s unclear how the child got access to the gun, but it appears the child was playing with it in the kitchen area before it went off.

The bullet grazed the child’s left cheek and clipped his ear, according to SAPD. He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the child accidentally set off the gun or if someone else in the house set it off.

The child’s father was inside the home but did not hear the gun go off, according to police.

Authorities are working to obtain a search warrant to go inside of the home for further investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

