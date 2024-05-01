Mayor, council seats, school board trustees, bonds highlight May 4 election in Bexar, San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Voters in Bexar County and the San Antonio area will head to the polls Saturday to elect city leaders and school board trustees, and decide the fate of municipal and school district bond proposals.

Perhaps the races garnering the most interest on the Bexar County ballot are five trustee seats up for grabs at North East ISD that could tip the balance of control of the board.

In Place 1, two candidates are vying to replace Sandy Hughey, a long-serving board member who decided not to run for reelection. Michael Gurwitz, a retired Alamo Colleges math instructor is facing Lisa Thompson, a former NEISD teacher.

Place 2 features three candidates hoping to replace Terri Williams, who died in August 2023. On the ballot are Rhonda Rowland, a retired principal and district administrator, Tracie Shelton, a small business owner and Jacqueline Klein, a political consultant.

An incumbent is on the ballot in Place 4. David Beyer, a landscape architect, is facing a challenge from Jack Hoyle, who is in the air purification business.

Three candidates are vying to replace Place 5 trustee and board president Shannon Grona, who decided not to seek reelection. Dick “Raz” Rasmussen, a corporate pilot, Chris Evans, who is in construction equipment sales, and Melinda Cox, a NEISD volunteer, are on the ballot.

An incumbent hopes to keep his board seat in Place 6. Steve Hilliard, a pilot, is facing a challenge from Terri Chidgey, a retired NEISD principal.

Southwest ISD voters will also head to the polls to decide three at-large trustee seats while the Alamo Community College District will hold an election for District 6 trustee.

Two school districts will be asking voters to approve bond proposals.

New Braunfels ISD has three propositions on the ballot. Proposition A would provide $267.5 million for Phase 2 of the replacement of New Braunfels High School, school safety and security projects and a new agricultural sciences facility. Proposition B calls for $42.5 million to build a new stadium for Long Creek High School and upgrades for Unicorn Stadium at New Braunfels High School. Proposition C would provide $3 million for new computers and replace network hardware. The district says a tax increase will not be required.

Medina Valley ISD has a bond package broken down into two proposals. Proposition A calls for $249 million for a new middle school, two new elementary schools, PE facility improvements at Medina Valley High School, safety and security, and land purchases. Proposition B would provide $40 million for high school stadium improvements. The district says a tax increase will not be required.

Also on the Bexar County ballot are three seats for the Bexar County Appraisal District. This is the first election since a state law was passed that allows counties with a population of 75,000 or more to elect directors to an appraisal board.

The San Antonio Municipal Utility District No. 1 is holding an election for three seats.

The following San Antonio suburbs and municipalities are holding elections for mayor, council seats and propositions: (Note: Only contested races mentioned)

Balcones Heights (Mayor, 2 council seats)

China Grove (2 council seats)

Elmendorf (Mayor)

Fair Oaks Ranch (2 propositions)

Garden Ridge (1 council seat)

Grey Forest (Mayor, 1 council seat)

Kirby (3 council seats)

Leon Valley (Mayor)

Live Oak (1 council seat)

Shavano Park (1 proposition)

Somerset (Mayor, 1 council seat)

St. Hedwig (1 council seat)

Terrell Hills (1 proposition)

Universal City (3 council seats)

The following San Antonio-area municipalities, counties, school districts, and utility districts are holding elections for mayor, council seats, board seats and propositions: (Note: Only contested races mentioned)

Atascosa County ESD #1 (1 proposition)

City of Boerne (3 council seats)

Boerne ISD (3 trustees)

Bulverde (2 council seats)

Castroville (1 proposition)

Comal County Appraisal District (2 seats)

Comal ISD (2 trustees)

Devine (2 alderman seats)

Falls City ISD (2 trustees)

Floresville (Mayor, 2 council seats)

Hondo (1 council seat)

Kendall County WCID No. 2B (2 propositions)

Kenedy ( Mayor, 1 council seat)

Kerrville ( Mayor, 2 council seats, 10 propositions)

Lake Dunlap WCID (Director)

City of Lytle (1 proposition)

Lytle ISD (1 proposition, 1 trustee)

Natalia ISD (2 propositions)

Navarro ISD (3 propositions)

City of New Braunfels (1 council seat)

Pleasanton ( Mayor, 1 council seat)

City of Poteet (3 council seats)

Poteet ISD (1 proposition)

Poth ISD (4 trustees)

Runge ISD (1 trustee)

Sabinal (Mayor)

Santa Clara (2 alderman seats)

Selma (1 proposition)

Stockdale ISD (1 trustee)

Uvalde CISD (3 trustees)

