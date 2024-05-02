VIA to give free rides to voters on May 4 Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance to get a free ride to a polling place for the Joint, General and Special Bond Election on Saturday, May 4.

According to a news release, passengers need to show their voter registration card to the driver to get a free ride to any polling place.

The complimentary fare is part of the Ride VIA to Vote initiative to get residents to the polls.

“The goal is to encourage civic engagement and participation among VIA customers and to provide transportation for voters who may not otherwise be able to get to and from their polling location,” the news release stated.

Complimentary service is available for bus, VIA Link, and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area.

Officials said registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip by phone or online.

Since launching the Ride VIA to Vote initiative in March 2016, VIA has provided thousands of trips for people traveling to or from a polling location.

For Saturday’s election, voters can visit any Bexar County polling site to cast a ballot. Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

