Here’s how, where to vote in Bexar County for the May 4 elections

Bexar County voters will have 244 election sites to choose from during election day on May 4.

Registered voters can cast a ballot at any polling location on election day. Voting locations include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

Voting locations in Bexar County in alphabetical order:

Adams Elementary School 135 E. Southcross - Hallway

Adams Hill Elementary School 9627 Adams Hill Dr. A101 - Foyer

Agnes Cotton Academy 1616 Blanco Rd. - Gym

Alamo Convocation Center 110 Tuleta Dr. - North Conference Rm.

Alamo Heights City Hall 6116 Broadway St. - Council Chambers

Alan B. Shepard Middle School 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd. - Library

Antonio Margil Elementary School 1000 Perez St. - Foyer

Artemisia Bowden Academy 515 Willow St. - 1st Floor

Aue Elementary School 24750 Baywater - Stage Library

Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School 1111 S. Navidad St. - Library

Beacon Hill Academy 1411 W. Ashby Pl. - Library

Beard Elementary School 8725 Sonoma Parkway - Gym Admin. Area

Behlau Elementary School 2355 Camp Light Way - C116

Bella Cameron Elementary School 3635 Belgium Ln. - Main Entrance

Bexar County Elections Department 1103 S. Frio - Early Voting Room

Bexar County Justice Center 300 Dolorosa - Cafeteria Utility Rm.

Big Country Elementary School 2250 Pue Rd. - Entrance Foyer

Blossom Athletic Center 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. - Piper Bass Conf. Rm.

Bob Hope Elementary School 3022 Reforma Dr. - Foyer

Bode Community Center 900 Rigsby - Meeting Room

Boone Elementary School 6614 Spring Time - Dr Gym

Bradley Middle School 14819 Heimer Rd. - Portable (Band)

Brauchle Elementary School 8555 Bowens Crossing - C101

Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation 1626 W. Thompson Pl. - Outside Gym

Brookhollow Branch Library 530 Heimer Rd. - Meeting Room

Bulverde Creek Elementary School 3839 Canyon Parkway - Library

Burke Elementary School 10111 Terra Oak - Teachers Lounge

Bush Middle School 1500 Evans Rd. - Entry/Foyer

Carlos Coon Elementary School 3110 Timber View Dr. - Foyer

Carnahan Elementary School 6839 Babcock Rd. - A129 Resource Room

Carson Elementary School 8151 Old Tezel Rd. - A112

Castle Hills City Hall 209 Lemonwood - Council Chambers

Central Library 600 Soledad - Meeting Room

Charles Graebner Elementary School 530 Hoover Ave. - Portable

China Grove City Hall 2412 FM 1516 S. - Council Chambers

Christian Family Baptist Church 1589 Grosenbacher - Classroom 2

Churchill High School 12049 Blanco Rd. - Multipurpose Ctr.

Cibolo Green Elementary School 24315 Bulverde Green - Hallway/Gym

Clark High School 5150 De Zavala Rd. - A115

Claude Black Community Center 2805 E. Commerce - Conference Room

Cody Branch Library 11441 Vance Jackson Rd. - Meeting Room

Cody Elementary School 10403 Dugas Dr. - Front Lobby

Cole Elementary School 13185 Tillman Ridg -e A118

Collier Elementary School 834 W. Southcross - Library

Collins Garden Branch Library 200 N. Park Blvd. - Meeting Room

Colonial Hills United Methodist Church 5247 Vance Jackson - Hospitality Center

Colonies North Elementary School 9915 Northampton - Sub Level

Community Alliance for Traffic Safety - C.A.T.S. 7719 Pipers Ln. - Foyer - Reception

Connally Middle School 8661 Silent Sunrise - Front Foyer

Converse Senior Center 405 S. Seguin Rd. - Main Area

Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd. - Meeting Room

Coronado Village Elementary School 213 Amistad Blvd - Back of Library

Cortez Branch Library 2803 Hunter Blvd -. Meeting Room

Dellview Elementary School 7235 Dewhurst Rd. - Gym

E.T. Wrenn Middle School 627 S. Acme Rd. - Room 1

East Central Development Center 12271 Donop Rd. - Foyer

East Central High School 7173 FM 1628 Patterson - Lobby

East Terrell Hills Elementary School 4415 Bloomdale - Entry/Foyer

Ed White Middle School 7800 Midcrown Dr. - Entry/Foyer

Edgewood Gym 4133 Eldridge Ave. - Main Area

El Dorado Elementary School 12634 El Sendero - Family Specialist Room

Ellison Elementary School 7132 Oak Dr. - Classroom 2

Elmendorf City Hall 8304 FM 327 - Council Chambers

Eloise Japhet Academy 314 Astor - Main Office Hallway

Elolf STEAM Academy 6335 Beech Trail Dr. - Pre K Hallway

Elrod Elementary School 8885 Heath Circle Dr. - Gym

Encino Branch Library 2515 E. Evans Rd - Meeting Room

Esparza Elementary School 5700 Hemphill Dr. - Cafeteria&Library

Evers Elementary School 1715 Richland Hills Dr. - Front Foyer

Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr. - PD Bldg. Training Room

Fernandez Elementary School 6845 Ridgebrook St. - Front Foyer

Fields Elementary School 9570 FM 1560 - A119/A120

Fire Station #3 11917 Lower Seguin Rd. - Training Room

First Chinese Baptist Church 5481 Prue Rd. - Hallway

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center 1226 N.W. 18th St. - Community Room

Frank Madla Elementary School 6100 Royalgate Dr. - Front Hallway

Galm Elementary School 1454 Saxonhill Dr. - Front Office

Gardendale Early Learning Program 1731 Dahlgreen Ave. - Gardendale North Bldg.

Gillette Elementary School 625 Gillette Blvd. - Foyer

Glenn Elementary School 2385 Horal Dr. - Library

Great Northwest Branch Library 9050 Wellwood - Meeting Room

Grey Forest Community Center 18249 Sherwood Trail - Main Room

Guerra Branch Library 7978 Military Dr. W. - Meeting Room

Gus Garcia University School 3306 Ruiz St. - Classroom

Hardy Oak Elementary School 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd - Library

Harmony Hills Elementary School 10727 Memory Ln. - Entry/Foyer

Harry H. Rogers Middle School 314 Galway Dr. - Gym

Hartman Center II - Building One 1202 W. Bitters - Bldg 1 Foyer - Reception

Hatchett Elementary School 10700 Ingram Rd. - A101, A118

Health Careers High School 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd. - C101 Library

Hector Garcia Middle School 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway - Library

Helotes Elementary School 13878 Riggs Rd. - D104 Library

Henderson Elementary School 14605 Kallison Bend - B102/B103

Herman Hirsch Elementary School 4826 Seabreeze Dr. - Library

Highland Hills Elementary School 734 Glamis Ave. - Gym

Hill Country Village City Hall 116 Aspen Ln. - Meeting Room

Hoffmann Elementary School 12118 Volunteer Parkway - Foyer

Hollywood Park City Hall 2 Mecca Dr. - Council Chambers

Hope Church 18850 Redland Rd. - Family Room

Howard Early Childhood Center 7800 Broadway St. - Foyer

Huebner Elementary School 16311 Huebner Rd. - Library

Huisache Avenue Baptist Church 1339 W. Huisache Ave. - Auditorium

Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club 3630 Hunters Circle St. - Small office - parking lot

Igo Branch Library 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway - Meeting Room

Indian Springs Elementary School 25751 Wilderness Oak - Portable Bldg.

Inez Foster Elementary School 6718 Pecan Valley - Gym

James Russell Lowell Middle School 919 Thompson Pl. - Auditorium

Joe Ward Recreation Center 435 E. Sunshine Dr. - Meeting Room

John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School 2101 Edison Dr. - Cafeteria Hallway

John Marshall High School 8000 Lobo Ln. - Auditorium Lobby

Judson ISD Eductional Resource Center 8205 Palisades Dr. - Board Room

Judson ISD Performing Arts Center 9443 Schaefer Rd. - Foyer

Kate Schenck Elementary School 101 Kate Schenck - Library

Kingsborough Middle School 422 Ashley Rd. - Library

Kirby City Hall 112 Bauman - Council Chambers

Kitty Hawk Middle School 840 Old Cimarron Trail - Library

Knowlton Elementary School 9500 Timber Path - A112 & Foyer

Krueger Elementary School 9900 Wildhorse Parkway - Library

Krueger Middle School 438 Lanark Dr. - Entry/Foyer

Ladera Elementary School 14750 W. Gresenbacher Rd. - Back Gym

Langley Elementary School 14185 Bella Vista - Library

Larkspur Elementary School 1802 Larkspur - Hallway (Bellair Dr.)

Las Lomas Elementary School 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd. - Gym Hallway

Leon Springs Elementary School 23881 IH 10 W - Cafeteria

Leon Valley Conference Center 6427 Evers Rd. - Hallway

Lewis Elementary School 1000 Seascape - D105

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center 2809 Broadway St. - Meeting Room

Longs Creek Elementary School 15806 O’Connor Rd. - Library

Lopez Middle School 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd. - Library

Luckey Ranch Elementary School 12045 Luckey Rive -r Gym

Luther Burbank High School 1002 Edwards St. - JROTC

Marin B. Fenwick Academy 1930 Waverly Ave. - Main Hallway

Martin Luther King Jr. Academy 3501 Martin Luther King - Boys Gym

Maverick Branch Library 8700 Mystic Park - Meeting Room

May Elementary School 15707 Chase Hill Blvd. - Admin. Area

McAuliffe Middle School 9390 S.W. Loop 410 - Library

McCreless Branch Library 1023 Ada St. - Meeting Room

McDermott Elementary School 5111 USAA Blvd. - Gym

Mead Elementary School 3803 Midhorizon Dr. - Portable 160

Meadow Village Elementary School 1406 Meadow Way Dr. - Cafeteria

Memorial Branch Library 3222 Culebra Rd. - Meeting Room

Metzger Middle School 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd. - Cafeteria

Michael Elementary School 3155 Quiet Plain - Front Entrance

Miller’s Point Elementary School 7027 Misty Ridge Dr. - Room 101/102

Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School 201 Parland - Main Hallway

Mireles Elementary School 12260 Rockwall Mill - Library Entrance

Mission Academy 9210 South Presa - Gym

Mission Branch Library 3134 Roosevelt Ave - Meeting Room

Mission Del Lago Community Center 2301 Del Lago Pkwy - Main Area

Montgomery Elementary School 7047 Montgomery Dr. - Family Room

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Mount Calvary Dr. - Gym

Murnin Elementary School 9019 Dugas Dr. - A126 Resource Rm.

Neff Middle School 5227 Evers Rd. - Library

Nichols Elementary School 9560 Braun Rd. - Library

Nimitz Middle School 5426 Blanco Rd. - Entry Cadet Hall

Northern Hills Elementary School 13901 Higgins Rd. - Entry/Foyer

Northside Activity Center 7001 Culebra Rd. - A107

Northwest Church of Christ 9681 W. Loop 1604 N. - Fellowship Hall

Northwest Crossing Elementary School 10255 Dover Rdg. - A115

Northwest Vista College Mountain Laurel Hall 3535 N. Ellison Dr. - Laurel Hall 101 A&B

Northwood Elementary School 519 Pike Rd. - Library Hallway

Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School 5710 Cary Grant Dr. - Cafeteria

Oak Meadow United Methodist Church 2740 Hunters Green - Fellowship Hall

Olmos Elementary School 1103 Allena Dr. - Family Room

Ott Elementary School 100 N - Grosenbacher Library

Our Lady of the Lake University 411 S.W. 24th St. - Sueltenfuss Library

Palo Alto College Palomino Center 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. - Room 110

Park Village Blended Learning Academy 5855 Midcrown - Front Foyer

Parman Branch Library 20735 Wilderness Oak - Meeting Room

Paschall Elementary School 6351 Lake View Dr. - Library

Pease Middle School 201 Hunt Ln. - B-104

Pieper High School 1400 Kinder Pkwy. - Foyer/Band Hall

Powell Elementary School 6003 Thunder Dr. - Gym

Precinct 1 Satellite Office 3505 Pleasanton Rd. - Conference Room

Precinct 3 Satellite Office 320 Interpark Blvd. - Lobby/Foyer

Pre-K Academy at West Avenue 3915 West Ave. - Hallway

Raba Elementary School 9740 Raba - D119

Rawlinson Middle School 14100 Vance Jackson - Front Foyer Admin.

Redland Oaks Elementary School 16650 Redland Rd. - Entry/Foyer

Regency Place Elementary School 10222 Broadway - Entry/Foyer

Rhodes Elementary School 5714 North Knoll - C103 Library

Ridgeview Elementary School 8223 McCullough Ave. - Conference Room

Riverside Park Elementary School 202 School St. - D Wing

Roan Forest Elementary School 22710 Roan Park - Library

Royal Ridge Elementary School 5933 Royal Ridge Dr. - Hallway Red Wing

Rudder Middle School 6558 Horn Blvd. - Library Foyer

SAC Victory Center 1819 N. Main Ave. - Room 117

Sam Houston High School 4635 E. Houston - CATE Building

Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School 107 Raleigh Pl. - Gym

San Antonio Housing Authority 818 S. Flores - Atrium

San Antonio M.U.D. #1 16450 Wildlake Blvd. - Main Area

Sarah King Elementary School 1001 Ceralvo St. - Cafeteria Rm. 1304

Scarborough Elementary School 12280 Silver Pointe - Library

Schaefer Branch Library 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. - Meeting Room

Scobee Elementary School 11223 Cedar Park - Main Lobby

Semmes Branch Library 15060 Judson Rd. - Meeting Room

Shavano Park City Hall 900 Saddletree Ct. - Lobby/Foyer

Shepherd King Lutheran Church 303 W. Ramsey Rd. - Fellowship Hall

Sidney Lanier High School 1514 W. - Cesar Chavez LAC Foyer

Smith Elementary School 823 S. Gevers St. - Gym

Somerset City Hall 7360 E. 6th St. - Council Chambers

South San Antonio High School 7535 Barlite Blvd. - Hallway

Southside ISD Administration Building 1460 Martinez- - Losoya Rd. Front Office

Southwest ISD Admin Bldg 11914 Dragon Ln. - Conference Area

Specht Elementary School 25815 Overlook Pkwy - Teachers Lounge

St. Hedwig City Hall 13065 FM - 1346 - Council Chambers

St. James Catholic Church 907 W. Theo Ave. - Building 3

Stahl Elementary School 5222 Stahl Rd. - Entry/Foyer

Steubing Ranch Elementary School 5100 Knoll Creek - Library

Stevenson Middle School 8403 Tezel Rd. 103 - Library

Stone Oak Elementary School 21045 Crescent Oaks - Library

Taft High School 11600 FM 471 W. - A-207

Tejeda Middle School 2909 E. Evans Rd - Library

Terrell Hills City Hall 5100 N. New Braunfels - Council Chambers

Texas A&M University-San Antonio One University Way - Science & Tech Rm. 111

Thomas Edison High School 701 Santa Monica Dr. - Hallway

Thornton Elementary School 6450 Pembroke Rd. - Main Hall and Lobby

Thousand Oaks Branch Library 4618 Thousand Oaks - Meeting Room

Thousand Oaks Elementary School 16080 Henderson Pass - Entry/Foyer

Tobin Library at Oakwell 4134 Harry Wurzbach - Meeting Room

Trinity United Methodist Church 6800 Wurzbach Rd. - Null Parlor

Tuscany Heights Elementary School 25001 Wilderness Oak - Library

Universal City Hall 2150 Universal City Blvd. - Council Chambers

Universal City Library 100 Northview Dr. - Meeting Room

UTSA - H.E.B. Student Union 1 UTSA Circle - Bexar Room

Vale Middle School 2120 N. Ellison Dr - A107

Villarreal Elementary School 2902 White Tail Dr - Library

Vineyard Ranch Elementary School 16818 Huebner Rd. - Gym 2

Virginia A. Myers Elementary School 3031 Village Pkwy - Gym

Wanke Elementary School 10419 Old Prue Rd. - Main Hall and Lobby

Ward Elementary School 8400 Cavern Hill - Foyer

Westminster Square Management 1838 Basse Rd. - Dining Room

Wetmore Elementary School 3250 Thousand Oaks - Entry/Foyer

Wilshire Elementary School 6523 Cascade Pl. - Cafeteria

Wonderland of the Americas 4522 Fredericksburg Rd - Lower Level - Food Court

Wood Middle School 14800 Judson Rd. - Portable

Woodlake Hills Middle School 6625 Woodlake Parkway - A102

Woodlawn Academy 1717 W. Magnolia Ave. - Library

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School 110 W. Quill Dr. - Library Hallway

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community 702 Donaldson Ave. - Conference Room

Woods of Shavano Community Club House 13838 Parksite Woods St. - Main Room

Woodstone Elementary School 5602 Fountainwood - Portable

Wright Elementary School 115 E. Huff Ave. - Library

Young Women’s Leadership Academy 2123 W. Huisache Ave. - Auditorium

Voting locations in Southwest ISD in alphabetical order:

Big Country Elementary School 2250 Pue Rd. - Entrance Foyer

Bob Hope Elementary School 3022 Reforma Dr. - Foyer

Christa McAuliffe Middle School 9390 S.W. Loop 410 - Library

Horace Fincher Center 19031 Priest Blvd. - Entrance Foyer

Sky Harbour Elementary School 5902 Fishers Bend - Foyer

Southwest ISD Admin Bldg 11914 Dragon Ln - Conference Area

Voting location for Atascosa ESD #1:

Lytle VFW Memorial Post 12041 1425 FM 2790 - Near Restrooms

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, you can click here to check.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

