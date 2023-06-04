1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after an argument led to a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. Sunday near the 6300 block of IH-35.
Police say an argument took a turn, leaving one person injured with a gunshot wound.
They were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown at this time.
SAPD said a possible suspect was taken into custody.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
KSAT will bring updates as they become available.