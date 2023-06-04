72º

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. Sunday near the 6300 block of IH-35

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responded to a shooting around 4:50 p.m. on June 4, 2023 near the 6300 block of IH-35. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after an argument led to a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. Sunday near the 6300 block of IH-35.

Police say an argument took a turn, leaving one person injured with a gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown at this time.

SAPD said a possible suspect was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

