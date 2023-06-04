16-year-old shot during confrontation in parking lot on West Side

A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the 3300 block of Colima St.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in a parking lot on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Colima St., not far from Cupples and Castroville roads.

A police sergeant at the scene said the boy was in a red pickup truck with another male, and they had what police believe was a confrontation.

At some point, the 16-year-old was shot in his leg and the driver of the truck took off. Police arrived to find the boy wounded on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No information has been released about the shooter, and it is unclear if he is a minor or an adult.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

