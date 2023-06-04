SAPD: One person hospitalized after argument spills into street, leads to shooting

SAPD responds to shooting just after 5:30 p.m. on June 4, 2023 near Glen Ridge Drive and Evers Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot during an argument that spilled into the street Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Glen Ridge Drive and Evers Road.

SAPD said two men got into an argument that turned physical and spilled onto the road. That’s when one of the men pulled a handgun and fired, striking the other in the torso.

Police say they were taken to the hospital in critical condition, reported SAFD.

The suspect was seen fleeing northbound on Evers Road.

SAPD says the Leon Valley Police Department is assisting in the search for the suspect.

No other injuries were reported.