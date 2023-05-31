West Campus HS coach investigated for possible sexual contact with student

SAN ANTONIO – A coach at West Campus High School is under investigation for possibly having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage student there, a source familiar with the criminal case told KSAT Wednesday.

The coach, who has not been formally charged, is accused of having improper contact with the teen in his office beginning in August 2022, when the child was 16.

The father of the alleged victim sent KSAT the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“I just want to make sure if anyone else has gone through this at West Campus or any of the other schools he coached at please come forward. This wasn’t his first time doing this. He even set up a fake Instagram account so that messages would only be through there and not on the phone and it was deleted once they sent him home yesterday after contacting my daughter telling her not to say anything. My daughter was 16yrs old the first time it happened now 17yrs old and continued to happen multiple times on campus in his office. He is a teacher and his job is to teach our students not have relations with our children.”

The father of the alleged victim stated that the coach had previously worked at two other San Antonio High Schools and the dad encouraged anyone who may also be a victim to come forward.

South San Antonio Independent School District officials did not say Wednesday whether the coach is still permitted to be on campus while under investigation and declined to release any details from the criminal investigation.

SSAISD spokeswoman Alexis L. Castillo released the following statement via email Wednesday:

“SSAISD is unable to comment at this time as there is an ongoing investigation into the matter. We are committed to being as transparent as possible and will share any additional information with you as it becomes available. Please know protecting our students, faculty and staff is a top priority and that we are vigilant to make certain that our schools continue to be a secure place for students to feel safe, to learn and to achieve.”