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Watch KSAT’s live coverage from NYC, SA ahead of Game 3 in NBA Finals

Game 3 tips off at 7:30 p.m. from Madison Square Garden

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Jason Foster, News Operations Manager

Adan Contreras, Senior Producer

Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content and Coverage

SAN ANTONIO – Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks is just hours away, and KSAT has you covered with live reports from San Antonio and New York City.

Monday’s Game 3 tips off at 7:30 p.m. from Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks leading the series 2-0.

>> Where to watch the Spurs-Knicks Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga, and sports anchor Larry Ramirez, are in New York City providing the latest coverage on the Silver and Black, as well as the pandemonium and security measures outside “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Watch their report on security measures below:

KSAT 12 is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action. KSAT will host live pregame coverage with our Race For Seis special live at 6:30 p.m. Monday on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

Another livestream previewing Game 3 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus.

If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York.

Watch the rest of KSAT’s coverage ahead of Game 3 in the video players below:

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