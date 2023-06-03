One person killed after argument spills into soccer field during game, SAPD says

SAPD responds to shooting just after 10 p.m. on June 2, 2023 in the 3600 block of Roland Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after they were shot during an altercation that spilled into a soccer field Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue.

Several witnesses told officers that two people were arguing for an unknown reason on the soccer field when one person pulled a gun on the other and fired.

After shooting the man, the suspect reportedly fled the scene north on Roland Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate them.