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Sports

Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg shares why he wants to play former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Eisenberg made the remarks at a film festival in the Czech Republic

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

With the help of former players Manu Ginobili, left, and Tim Duncan, right, former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, introduces Mitch Johnson as the new head coach of the San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball team, in San Antonio, Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Oscar-nominated actor and screenwriter Jesse Eisenberg believes it might be a pipe dream, but he does have a dream to play one of the most celebrated San Antonians of all time.

During a roundtable discussion over the weekend at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Eisenberg was effusive in his praise for legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

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“I just find him to be the most fascinating person on the planet,” Eisenberg said, according to The Wrap. “Here’s this tough coach who cries sometimes and talks about the plight of America, and yet, he’s also this terrifying figure, who can be so mean to journalists. People like that are fascinating because, on the one hand, they’re known to be very nasty, and on the other hand, they’re these bleeding hearts.”

Eisenberg, who was at the festival promoting his upcoming semi-biographical film “The Debut,” expressed interest in perhaps someday portraying the winningest head coach in NBA history in a movie someday.

However, he’s not holding out hope he’ll get the call.

“I just think I would be very low on the list to be cast as a basketball coach,” Eisenberg told The Wrap.

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