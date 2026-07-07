Some San Antonio districts are 10+ degrees hotter, official says; How city plans to cool them down

SAN ANTONIO – Some neighborhoods in San Antonio can be more than 10 degrees hotter than others, according to city officials, and leaders are expanding efforts to reduce those temperature gaps as extreme heat becomes more common.

Using heat maps and temperature sensors, the city has identified neighborhoods most affected by the urban heat island effect — where large amounts of concrete and asphalt absorb and retain heat, along with limited tree canopy.

Laura Patiño, the city’s director of resilience and sustainability, said the four hottest areas are located in City Council Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

“Those neighborhoods experience the highest social vulnerability, have the lowest amount of tree canopy and are pretty industrial,” Patiño said.

To help cool those communities, the city has spent the past several years planting trees, increasing shade, testing cool pavement that reflects sunlight instead of absorbing it and installing reflective roofs on homes.

Patiño said the city’s Cool Roofs Program, offered through the Neighborhood & Housing Services Department, installs white shingles designed to reflect the sun’s heat and reduce indoor temperatures.

City officials said they are using data to measure whether those strategies are working.

Sensors installed on streets and at homes monitor temperatures to determine whether improvements are lowering surface and air temperatures.

“The data and the science do tell us that using these types of interventions can lead to a 10-degree or more difference,” Patiño said.

The city’s recently released Heat Resilience Playbook outlines more than 50 strategies to address extreme heat, including expanding tree canopy, increasing shaded areas, improving emergency response during heat events and investing in cooling infrastructure.

Officials said the plan is designed to help protect residents as San Antonio continues to grow and experiences more days of extreme heat

“As our city grows, we have to ensure we take steps to protect our residents,” Patiño said.

In addition to long-term infrastructure projects, the city is expanding access to drinking water, providing cooling fans, weatherizing homes to lower energy costs and educating residents about the dangers of extreme heat.

For more information on hot weather resources, click here.

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