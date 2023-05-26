76º

Local News

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing street, SAPD says

A teen was crossing the street with the woman but was uninjured

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, Police
A 75-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a South Side street Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 75-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a South Side street Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasanton Road, near Burcham Avenue and Cliff Avenue.

Police said the woman and a teen were crossing the street when a vehicle was heading in their direction.

The driver didn’t see the pair crossing and struck the woman in the road, SAPD said.

First responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful. She died at the scene, according to police. The teen was uninjured.

Authorities said the driver pulled over to help and will not face any charges, as the crash was deemed an accident.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.