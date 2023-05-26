Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing street, SAPD says

A 75-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a South Side street Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasanton Road, near Burcham Avenue and Cliff Avenue.

Police said the woman and a teen were crossing the street when a vehicle was heading in their direction.

The driver didn’t see the pair crossing and struck the woman in the road, SAPD said.

First responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful. She died at the scene, according to police. The teen was uninjured.

Authorities said the driver pulled over to help and will not face any charges, as the crash was deemed an accident.

