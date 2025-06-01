Teen found dead with gunshot wounds on South Side street, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on a South Side street, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Tidewind Street, not far from Moursund Boulevard.

First responders attempted to save the man’s life. However, police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police could not provide information on the shooter.

No other injuries were reported. SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.