Man shot, killed at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on a Northwest Side apartment patio, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday in the 9100 block of Dartbrook Drive near Fredericksburg Road.

Police said the man was inside his apartment when “he received a call” to come outside.

Once the man exited his apartment, SAPD said that he was shot by at least one person who fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

