Man injured in West Side shooting following altercation, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting on the West Side following an altercation, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in front of a convenience store in the 2800 block of Chihuahua Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was found on the ground with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”

The shooter fled the scene on foot, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

