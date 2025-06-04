Man injured in West Side shooting following altercation, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting on the West Side following an altercation, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in front of a convenience store in the 2800 block of Chihuahua Street.
Police said a man in his 20s was found on the ground with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”
The shooter fled the scene on foot, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
