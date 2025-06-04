Skip to main content
Local News

Man injured in West Side shooting following altercation, San Antonio police say

Shooter fled the scene on foot, according to police

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting on the West Side following an altercation, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in front of a convenience store in the 2800 block of Chihuahua Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was found on the ground with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”

The shooter fled the scene on foot, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

