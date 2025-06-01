1 dead, another detained after road rage incident on far North Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 22000 block of Interstate 10 West near Stonewall Hill.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and another is detained after a road rage shooting incident on the far North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 22000 block of Interstate 10 near Stonewall Hill.

Police said the man detained is still at the scene but is not cooperating with authorities.

Initially, SAPD said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

