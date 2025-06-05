SAPD officer sustains minor injuries after altercation with suspect over car towing

A San Antonio police officer sustained minor injuries after an altercation with a person over their car being towed to allow for construction, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer sustained minor injuries after an altercation with a person over their car being towed to allow for construction, according to SAPD.

Officers arrived at the scene Thursday morning in the 6500 block of Spring Branch Street and found a disturbance between the suspect and a tow truck driver.

An officer at the scene told KSAT that Public Works had requested a tow truck to help relocate vehicles so construction could continue on the Northwest Side street.

The suspect, not wanting his car moved, allegedly punched the tow truck driver, according to police.

The responding officer tried to de-escalate the situation and was attacked by the suspect, police said.

The officer was able to detain the suspect with the help of the tow truck driver and Public Works employees. He is facing a charge of assault on a public servant.

Police said the officer was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his face and arms.

It is not immediately clear how long the officer has been with SAPD.

The officer did not use his Taser or weapon, police said.

