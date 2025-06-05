Child in critical condition, 1 charged after crash on Interstate 10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 10, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on the highway near the exit for West Hildebrand Avenue.

A Nissan Sentra was stopped in the middle lane of the highway due to being out of gas when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The child was not sitting in a safety seat in the Nissan when it was hit, police said. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with injury to a child, police said.

The man did not have a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle was uninsured, according to the report.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated. They are not facing any charges.

