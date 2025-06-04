Woman dead, 2 children hospitalized in crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died and two children were hospitalized following a car crash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Harry Wurzbach Road near Urban Crest Drive.

The woman, who is in her 40s, died at the scene. Two children in the same vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution, SAPD said at the scene.

It is unclear how old the children are and if the woman was the driver of the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck that was driving the wrong way.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s, SAPD said.

No arrest has been made but police said the man could face intoxication manslaughter charges.

The truck appeared to be flipped over near another vehicle at the scene.

The southbound lanes on Harry Wurzbach Road are temporarily closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

