Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal North Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for driving 29 mph over the speed limit five seconds before a deadly crash on the North Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jackson Pope Spalten, 30, was driving 74 mph in a 45 mph zone five seconds before the May 2 crash at the intersection of Harry Wurzbach Road and Dalewood Place.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said Spalten was driving a white 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling southbound on Harry Wurzbach Road. Just before the crash, he was in a turn-only lane and crossed a solid white line to get back into the straight-only lane, which is a traffic violation, the affidavit said.

The traffic violation was confirmed through dash camera video that captured the crash.

Spalten crashed into the passenger side of a black 2005 Toyota Tacoma that made a left turn at the intersection. The crash caused both vehicles to “spin out of control,” police said.

Police said the driver of a white 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling southbound on Harry Wurzbach Road “at a high rate of speed.” (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One second before the crash, Spalten was traveling 65 mph and dropped to 49 mph at impact from braking, the affidavit states.

Statements provided by witnesses indicated to investigators that Spalten was “reckless,” according to the affidavit.

Nayda Velez de Guijarro, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was a passenger in the Tacoma, police said.

The medical examiner’s office said Velez de Guijarro died of blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

Spalten was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Spalten’s charge for manslaughter was filed and he made a $200,000 bond. He is expected to be released from the Bexar County jail under bond conditions.

Read also: