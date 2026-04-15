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San Antonio man sentenced to 3+ years in federal prison for repeat tax evasion on Tax Day

Juan R. Gonzalez, 52, was previously convicted of tax evasion in 2011

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Generic courtroom (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced on Tax Day to more than three years in federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.

Juan R. Gonzalez, 52, received a 37-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Wednesday.

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Gonzalez owned and operated a San Antonio residential construction business called Gonzalez Construction, working as a subcontractor for other entities.

In 2020 and 2021, the DOJ said Gonzalez “organized his personal and business financial activities so as to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes.”

Gonzalez used tactics including commingling funds, dealing extensively in cash, using a nominee name and more in an effort to “mislead or conceal,” the DOJ said.

He did not file tax returns for 2020 or 2021, when he earned around $1,030,079 in taxable income, resulting in a tax liability of around $370,752.64.

The DOJ said Gonzalez was previously convicted of tax evasion in 2011 and was indicted in May 2025 on 22 counts, including two counts of tax evasion, 18 counts of structuring currency transactions and two counts of identity theft.

He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion on Jan. 7. A judge also ordered Gonzalez to pay the owed money in restitution to the IRS.

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