Local News

WATCH LIVE: BCSO to give update on organized crime investigation; source says 8 arrested in jail drug bust

Four people and four inmates will face charges related to an ongoing organized crime investigation, according to BCSO

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

The south tower of the Bexar County Jail. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

Eight people were arrested in connection with smuggling drugs into the Bexar County jail, according to a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A BCSO spokesman confirmed to KSAT Investigates Monday that four people and four inmates will face charges related to an ongoing organized crime investigation. Multiple deputies have also been terminated, the spokesman said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to have a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide additional details about the arrests.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

