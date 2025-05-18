Former BCSO deputy accused of letting inmates into jail cells to assault other inmates bonds out of jail, records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An ex-Bexar County sheriff’s deputy accused of letting inmates into jail cells to assault other inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center bonded out of jail on Saturday, records show.

Jorge Alejandro Rocha, 30, was charged with interference with public duties and official oppression, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced during a Friday evening news conference.

Bexar County jail records, however, indicate Rocha bonded out of jail custody just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Salazar said Friday that information was developed around the time of the arrest of a different former BCSO deputy, Clemente Lopez, that Rocha “conducted similar activities” to Lopez.

Although Rocha is not believed to be involved in any homicides, Salazar said that Rocha’s activities at the jail were illegal and cannot be tolerated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers division and BCSO’s Major Crimes Unit gathered some Bexar County jail inmates who made outcries of being assaulted, Salazar said.

The inmates shared with investigators that Rocha allowed inmates into jail cells for assaults or at least turned a “blind eye” when they were allegedly being assaulted, according to Salazar.

The inmates that were assaulted have since recovered from their injuries, Salazar said Friday night.

The sheriff said that the sheriff’s office intended to place Rocha on administrative leave. However, further investigation revealed that inmates hesitated to provide further information on the case because Rocha was still employed.

Eventually, inmates provided additional information on Rocha’s activities to the Texas Rangers and BCSO investigators, which was enough for the sheriff’s office to execute Rocha’s arrest warrants on Friday.

After Rocha was arrested, Salazar said he went to serve Rocha with termination paperwork. Rocha ultimately chose to resign, according to Salazar.

A KSAT analysis indicates Rocha is now the sixth BCSO deputy to be arrested so far this year.

