‘It’s heartbreaking’: Family seeking answers after Bexar County inmate’s jail death

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Francisco Bazan is still seeking answers after the 46-year-old died in custody at the Bexar County jail.

Former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clemente Lopez, 20, was re-arrested Wednesday night on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lopez had previously been charged with murder earlier this month after admitting he opened a jail cell door on April 28, allowing inmates to attack Bazan.

Bazan was later found unresponsive in his cell with blunt force trauma to his torso. An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide caused by extensive internal bleeding.

Bazan’s sister, Janice Palma, said the loss has left the family devastated.

“He still had so much life left in him, and to see my brother like that, knowing I’m never going to be able to talk to him ever again or hear him or anything, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Lopez submitted his resignation following his initial interview with investigators and was immediately arrested. He bonded out on $500,000 on May 3, but was processed again on Wednesday night for the new charge. He has since bonded out a second time.

According to court records, Lopez began working for BCSO in August 2023. He is the fifth Bexar County deputy arrested so far this year.

Four inmates have also been charged in connection with Bazan’s death.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously told KSAT he was “disgusted” after Lopez’s first arrest.

“I wanted to look (Lopez) in the eye and tell him exactly how disgusted I was with the behavior, and I did so,” Salazar said. “He was apologetic, of course, but unfortunately, to me, that was very little consolation for what he put this agency through, and this family that has been put through this horrible, unimaginable tragedy of losing a loved one.”

‘He was a good person’

Bazan had been in custody on charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. His family says those charges should not have cost him his life.

“He had his issues, he had a drug problem,” said his father, Francisco Palma. “But other than that, he was a good person.”

The family has hired attorney Will Clark, who says Bazan’s civil rights were violated.

“They have rights, they have a right to due process, and they have a right to equal protection, they have a right to not be murdered in the Bexar County jail,” Clark said.

Clark said the family is cooperating with Texas Rangers and considering legal action.

“It’s a shame the family even has to entertain bringing litigation,” he added.

Bazan’s father hopes the tragedy leads to change.

“Maybe my son’s death won’t be in vain, maybe some good will come of it.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying it remains committed to “zero tolerance for employee misconduct,” referencing the arrests of Lopez and another former deputy, Jorge Alejandro Rocha, who was taken into custody Friday.

Read BCSO’s full statement below:

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to upholding our zero tolerance for employee misconduct, as evidenced by the recent death investigation involving Francisco Bazan, which resulted in the arrests of two former deputies.

We will take decisive action to ensure accountability and integrity while prioritizing the safety of our facility. Let it be clear: misconduct will not be tolerated, and we will act swiftly to hold anyone accountable who violates our standards.”

