2 more Bexar County inmates charged in connection with 46-year-old inmate’s jail death, records show

Left to right: Gabriel Benjamin Garcia and Rodrigo Martinez III

SAN ANTONIO – Two more Bexar County jail inmates were charged this week for the death of another inmate, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Rodrigo Martinez III, 30, and Gabriel Benjamin Garcia, 42, and other inmates are accused of violently assaulting Francisco Bazan, 46, in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center late last month.

Earlier this week, KSAT reported that inmate Gilbert Suarez was arrested on a murder charge for Bazan’s death.

BCSO jailer Clemente Lopez was charged with murder late last week, after admitting to investigators to opening the door to a jail cell, allowing the April 28 assault of Bazan to take place, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court records show Martinez asked Lopez to open two jail cells.

Suarez waited in the shower near Bazan’s cell, according to the records.

Garcia, Suarez and another inmate entered Bazan’s cell and began fighting, records show.

An unnamed inmate described hearing Bazan “yelling and later crying,” according to the warrant.

The record states the unnamed inmate saw Lopez watching the assault and laughing.

After the assault, records show the unnamed inmate said Bazan went to clean up in the shower and told him that “the assault was over $40.00, and [Bazan] had nothing to do with it.”

BCSO officials later found Bazan unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Medical staff was called, and life-saving measures were performed, including administering Narcan to revive him. Bazan was ultimately pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

An autopsy revealed Bazan’s manner of death was homicide, and he had suffered from an extensive amount of internal bleeding, according to the warrant.

Jail records show Martinez was arrested and booked into jail in December 2024 after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia had been in jail since March after violating his parole, according to online jail records.

