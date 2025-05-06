Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Investigates

Bexar County inmate latest to be charged in 46-year-old inmate’s jail death

BCSO deputy charged earlier this month in Francisco Bazan’s murder

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates
Gilbert Suarez, 38, and other inmates are accused of violently assaulting Francisco Bazan, 46, in jail on April 28. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Rangers on Monday formally charged a Bexar County Jail inmate for the death of another inmate, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Gilbert Suarez, 38, and other inmates are accused of violently assaulting Francisco Bazan, 46, in jail on April 28.

Recommended Videos

Suarez on Monday became the first inmate to be formally charged in the case.

BCSO jailer Clemente Lopez was charged with murder late last week, after admitting to investigators to opening the door to a jail cell, allowing the assault of Bazan to take place.

Suarez waited in the shower near Bazan’s cell, according to the records.

Suarez, along with two other inmates, entered Bazan’s cell and began fighting, records show.

An unnamed inmate described hearing Bazan “yelling and later crying,” according to the warrant.

The record states the unnamed inmate saw Lopez watching the assault and laughing.

After the assault, records show the unnamed inmate said Bazan went to clean up in the shower and told him that “the assault was over $40.00, and [Bazan] had nothing to do with it.”

BCSO officials later found Bazan unresponsive in his cell, sheriff’s officials previously said.

Medical staff was called, and life-saving measures were performed, including administering Narcan to revive him. Bazan was ultimately pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

An autopsy revealed Bazan’s manner of death was homicide, and he had suffered from an extensive amount of internal bleeding, according to the warrant.

Jail records show Suarez was arrested and booked into jail in September 2024 on charges of criminal mischief and drug possession.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Dillon Collier headshot

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS