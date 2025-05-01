46-year-old Bexar County jail inmate’s death being investigated as a homicide, BCSO says

A Bexar County inmate died after an apparent homicide, the sheriff's office said.

BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS – A 46-year-old inmate is dead after an apparent homicide at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning when a BCSO deputy found Francisco Bazan, 46, unresponsive in his cell.

Recommended Videos

Medical staff was called and life-saving measures were performed, including administering Narcan to revive him. Bazan was ultimately pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

Authorities said Bazan was found with an apparent “blunt-force injury” to his torso, which could indicate his death as a homicide.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Rangers, who are handling the investigation, will determine Bazan’s cause and manner of death.

In addition to the Texas Rangers investigation, BCSO said it is conducting a separate, but concurrent, administrative investigation.

Per KSAT’s count, Bazan’s death inside the jail is the fourth since Jan. 1, 2025.

Bazan was booked into jail on March 28 on charges of evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, according to BCSO.

More recent inmate deaths coverage on KSAT: