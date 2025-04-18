Bexar County jail inmate dies after suffering medical episode, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died following a medical episode at the jail Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

BCSO said a deputy was alerted by another inmate.

A deputy called for medical assistance while attempting to save the inmate’s life. He was pronounced dead around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they said the inmate had been experiencing withdrawal symptoms from a controlled substance.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not ruled on the cause and manner of death. However, BCSO said they believe the inmate suffered a medical episode in relation to the withdrawal symptoms.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday for drug possession charges and a 3rd-degree felony charge, BCSO said.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the investigation, while BCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative review.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of the incident, BCSO said.

