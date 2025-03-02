Inmate at Bexar County Jail dies by suicide, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died by suicide on Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a deputy was conducting a face-to-face observation check when they discovered the 50-year-old inmate attempting to kill himself in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

The deputy entered the cell to intervene and "began administering life-saving measures‚" according to the release.

Facility medical staff arrived shortly after, along with first responders from the San Antonio Fire Department.

The inmate was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead later that evening, the release said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate had been arrested and booked by the San Antonio Police Department on Feb. 22, 2025, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The name of the inmate was unavailable Sunday morning as the sheriff’s office works to notify next of kin, the release said.

“Currently, it appears that all BCSO policies and procedures were followed during the observation checks conducted by the deputy,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

As per standard procedure, an investigation will be conducted into the death by the Bexar County Sherrif’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit, according to the release.

The release noted that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified of the custodial death.

Read also: