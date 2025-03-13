BCSO warns of scams targeting families of inmates at Bexar County jail

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scams that target the families of inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

According to a BCSO Facebook post, the scams involve people using ranks such as deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant or captain.

The scammer will claim they’re part of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and request payment to have the imprisoned family member released from jail.

The sheriff’s office said there was an incident where a scammer contacted the family of an arrested person and promoted fake bail bond programs called the “shelf program” and the “second chance program.”

The scammer requested approximately $2,000 over the phone to have the inmate released, according to BCSO.

In other incidents, scammers used fake deputy names to tell people their imprisoned family member qualified for a GPS monitor. However, the sheriff’s office said the people were demanded to pay cash to have the inmate released.

The common denominator is that the scammers request cash over the phone to secure an inmate’s release, BCSO said.