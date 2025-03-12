Skip to main content
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Battle of Flowers Parade official offers advice to avoid ticket scams

Parade officials have seen multiple websites offering fake tickets for this year’s event

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta just around the corner, Battle of Flowers Parade officials are urging fans to be cautious of online scammers selling fake tickets.

Caroline Cain, vice president of the Battle of Flowers Parade, warned that several fraudulent websites are selling tickets for sections that don’t exist.

“We came across multiple websites that were claiming to be selling bleacher seats to this year’s parade,” Cain said.

The scammers are using outdated parade route maps, offering tickets for bleacher sections along Broadway and in Maverick Park, which have not been part of the parade route for several years.

Cain pointed out another red flag for identifying fake tickets: price discrepancies.

Official tickets for the parade are priced at $30 or less, but scammers have been charging as much as $50 for fake tickets.

It’s unclear how many people have fallen for the scams.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Cain said. “The whole celebration is about bringing people together for a cause, and to know someone worked hard for their money, only to realize they’ve been scammed, is devastating.”

Cain stressed that the safest way to purchase legitimate tickets is through the official Battle of Flowers website, www.battleofflowers.org.

This year’s Battle of Flowers Parade, set for Friday, May 2, will follow a new 2.6-mile route, starting at East Locust Street and Main Avenue near San Antonio College. The route will continue through Lexington Avenue, Avenue E, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street, and San Fernando Cathedral before ending at West Martin Street.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Melodies In Bloom - A Texas Serenade,” with the Josh Abbott Band serving as grand marshals.

Tickets for the parade officially went on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

Fiesta festivities begin on Thursday, April 24, and continue through Sunday, May 4.

Anyone who can’t attend the parade in person can stream it live on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT 12 News. KSAT En Español will also provide a Spanish-language stream of the event.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

