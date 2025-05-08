Fourth Bexar County inmate charged in connection with 46-year-old inmate’s jail death, records show

Rudy Bueno, 29, is accused of violently assaulting Francisco Bazan, 46, in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center late last month.

SAN ANTONIO – A fourth Bexar County jail inmate was charged this week in connection with the death of another inmate, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Rudy Bueno, 29, is accused of violently assaulting Francisco Bazan, 46, in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center late last month.

Recommended Videos

Three other inmates, Rodrigo Martinez III, Gabriel Benjamin Garcia, and Gilbert Suarez, were also charged in connection with Bazan’s death.

In addition, BCSO jailer Clemente Lopez was charged with murder late last week, after admitting to investigators to opening the door to a jail cell, allowing the April 28 assault of Bazan to take place, according to an arrest affidavit.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Bueno was Bazan’s cellmate, according to an arrest warrant.

An unnamed inmate said Bazan owed Bueno money. Court records indicate Bueno also owed money to Bexar County Medical and another person in jail.

Bueno is accused of telling other inmates and working on a plan to assault Bazan, records state.

Court records show Martinez asked Lopez to open two jail cells.

Suarez waited in the shower near Bazan’s cell, according to the records.

Bueno, Garcia and Suarez entered Bazan’s cell and began fighting, records show.

Bueno denied assaulting Bazan. Records show he told an investigator he did not try to stop it.

An unnamed inmate described hearing Bazan “yelling and later crying,” according to the warrant.

The record states the unnamed inmate saw Lopez watching the assault and laughing.

After the assault, records show the unnamed inmate said Bazan went to clean up in the shower and told him that “the assault was over $40.00, and [Bazan] had nothing to do with it.”

BCSO officials later found Bazan unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Medical staff was called, and life-saving measures were performed, including administering Narcan to revive him. Bazan was ultimately pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

An autopsy revealed Bazan’s manner of death was homicide, and he had suffered from an extensive amount of internal bleeding, according to the warrant.

Jail records show Martinez was arrested and booked into jail in December 2024 after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia had been in jail since March after violating his parole, according to online jail records.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: