Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar ‘disgusted’ after jailer arrested in connection with an inmate’s death

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he was “disgusted” after a jailer was arrested in connection with a 46-year-old inmate’s death.

BCSO jailer Clemente Lopez was charged with murder late last week, after admitting to investigators that he opened the door to a jail cell, allowing the April 28 assault of Francisco Bazan to take place, according to an arrest affidavit.

Salazar spoke to KSAT on Wednesday after four jail inmates were also charged in connection with the case.

“I wanted to look (Lopez) in the eye and tell him exactly how disgusted I was with the behavior, and I did so,” Salazar said. “He was apologetic, of course, but unfortunately, to me, that was very little consolation for what he put this agency through and this family that has been put through this horrible, unimaginable tragedy of losing a loved one."

Lopez submitted his resignation at the sheriff’s office before he was taken into custody, BCSO Public Information Officer Johnny Garcia previously told KSAT.

When KSAT asked Salazar about Lopez being the fifth deputy arrested this year, he said it shows the agency is holding its team accountable.

“I think that’s just an indicator that we’re willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we are holding our people accountable,” Salazar said. “If holding somebody accountable looks like showing them the door or arresting somebody, then we’ll absolutely do that every time that it becomes necessary to do so."

Four inmates, Rudy Bueno, Rodrigo Martinez III, Gabriel Benjamin Garcia and Gilbert Suarez, were also charged in connection with Bazan’s death, records indicate.

“I haven’t seen any video of the incident,” Salazar said. “In fact, I don’t know if any exists. But certainly the Rangers are very, very good at what they do. I know that there’s been several other arrests in connection with that same case.”

Authorities believe “Lopez facilitated the physical assault of Bazan by numerous inmates, which later resulted in serious bodily injury and later his death.”

Salazar stated on the first day of the BCSO Training Academy that deputies review a questionnaire with the cadets, which the cadets sign at the end of the discussion.

“It makes it very clear to them: Inmates are neither your friends nor your enemies,” Salazar said. “In this instance, (Lopez) ignored both of those points and chose to commit this horrible crime, so he’s being held accountable. Not just paying for it with his career, which he’s already done, but he’s also going to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

