BCSO deputy arrested, accused of pointing gun at bar manager in Laredo, sheriff’s office says

LAREDO, Texas – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in Laredo after allegedly pointing a gun at a person outside a bar, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Jarrett Mejorado, 23, was arrested by the Laredo Police Department early Friday morning in the 6500 block of Arena Boulevard in Laredo following a report of an armed person.

The incident allegedly began after Mejorado left a vape pen at the bar, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the bar manager had initially removed Mejorado, but he returned, prompting a confrontation.

BCSO said the situation escalated when Mejorado retrieved a pistol and pointed it at the manager.

The sheriff’s office said the manager was able to secure the weapon until Laredo police arrived on the scene.

He was then taken to the Webb County Jail and was booked on two charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, BCSO said.

Per a count by KSAT, Mejorado, who’s been employed with the sheriff’s office since October 2023, is the fourth BCSO deputy arrested in 2025.

Mejorado was placed on administrative leave after the arrest. The sheriff’s office said termination proceedings are underway.

“This young man knows full well what my expectations are in this agency,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press release. “He also knows there are consequences, so he should not be surprised by what happens next.”

The BCSO Internal Affairs is conducting a concurrent administrative investigation, while the Laredo Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, BCSO said.

