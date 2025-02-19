Bexar County sheriff’s deputy terminated after family violence arrest, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a now-former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy on multiple family violence-related charges.

Andres Alvarado Garcia, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He is facing two charges: unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to court records.

The two charges carry a bond of $3,000 each and are considered misdemeanors, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim had a disagreement with Garcia over his cellphone around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Hartford Avenue, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Garcia initially refused to open the phone and then became angry. The sheriff’s office said he grabbed and squeezed the victim’s fingers, injuring them and causing them to swell.

The victim then attempted to leave the home with their child, but authorities said Garcia physically blocked the exit and grabbed her before the victim was able to flee the home.

Deputies said San Antonio police contacted Garcia, who later provided a statement to officers. After giving them his statement, San Antonio police obtained warrants for Garcia’s arrest and subsequently took him into custody.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it learned of the incident at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Garcia, who began service as a deputy in May 2024, was terminated as a probationary dismissal following his arrest because he had not served a full year at the sheriff’s office.

SAPD is handling Garcia’s criminal investigation while Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are conducting an administrative investigation.

Jail records show Garcia has since bonded out of jail.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210)-733-8810.

Anyone can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.