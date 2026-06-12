Daughter of San Antonio flood victim hopes father’s story is not forgotten one year later

SAN ANTONIO – One year after deadly floodwaters swept through the Perrin Beitel area, the daughter of one of the victims is hoping her father’s story is not forgotten.

Rudy Garza was one of 13 people killed in the flash flooding on June 12, 2025.

His daughter, Brittany Guerrero, first spoke with KSAT one year ago about the final phone call her father made to her mother, Sylvia, as water rushed into his car.

“He said, ‘Oh my God, Sylvia, water is coming into my car,’” Guerrero recalled. “She said, ‘Baby, can you reverse?’ And he goes, ‘You don’t understand. It’s like an ocean is coming at me.’”

Guerrero said her father then told her mother he loved her before the call faded.

A year later, Guerrero returned to the Briar Glen Trailhead, where she said she often goes to feel close to her father.

“I always come here. I always feel like this is where his spirit is,” Guerrero said.

Since losing her father, Guerrero has also lost her mother, who died in January after battling cancer.

Guerrero said she finds comfort in believing her parents are together again.

“It brings me comfort. That’s the one thing for sure,” she said.

But as the one-year mark approaches, Guerrero said she worries the Perrin Beitel flooding will be overshadowed by other flood disasters.

“I feel like people think of the floods and they think of Hill Country, and they really don’t think about the one that happened right here in San Antonio,” Guerrero said.

She said she hopes people remember the lives lost, including her father.

“He was just such a great person,” Guerrero said. “He was bubbly and loud and would help anybody.”

One year later, Guerrero said the pain is still there — but so is her commitment to keeping her father’s memory alive.

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