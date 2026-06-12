E. coli, stench and mosquitoes: Homeowners voice concerns on proposed wastewater plant in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A proposed wastewater treatment plant tied to a new housing development in Wilson County could discharge sewage into a neighborhood’s main creek.

Homeowners who live near the discharge point are concerned about contamination, odors and flooding that could cut off the only road in and out of their neighborhood.

Homeowners Debi Segovia, Alena Berlanga and Andi Kelly said the proposed wastewater facility for the HK Bella’s Ranch development in rural Floresville would have a pipeline that drops off sewage about 500 feet from Segovia’s driveway.

The developer is seeking a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to build the wastewater facility to serve a proposed affordable housing subdivision of about 1,020 homes. The homes would sit on roughly 255 acres of land.

Berlanga said the group is not opposed to growth but wants the development to be considerate of people who live in the area.

“We’re not saying we don’t want development,” Berlanga said. “We want responsible, strategic development without a wastewater treatment facility.”

Residents said a primary concern is that discharge from the plant is currently being requested to flow directly into the Kicaster Creek, which snakes through private properties.

Berlanga said potential environmental issues include bacteria such as E. coli, severe stench and increased mosquitoes.

Homeowners said the creek is often dry and can flood during heavy rain. If the creek floods, they said the low water crossing used to get to a majority of the neighborhood would be covered and not usable. This would block a major pathway for a neighborhood of more than 400 homes.

After residents filed comments in protest with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, state law required a public meeting.

Roughly 200 people showed up to the Thursday evening meeting at the Wilson County Expo Center. There was an informal discussion period followed by a formal comment period. The informal period allowed for question and answer between people who live in the area, TCEQ and representatives with the HK Bella’s Ranch development.

The formal comment period was reserved for comments from the public. The meeting agenda said the comments will be summarized to prepare a written response to comments (RTC). “The RTC will be made available to the public and will also be mailed to those who submitted written comments or formal comments at a public meeting.”

Segovia, Berlanga and Kelly also drafted their own proposal for the developer to consider, including the following main points:

• Routing the pipeline under U.S. Highway 181, instead of through their neighborhood and into Kicaster Creek. Routing the pipeline under 181 would allow the pipe to be shorter and funnel directly into the San Antonio River.

• Add vegetation around the facility to help reduce odor, noise and air quality concerns.

• Ensuring exterior lighting is aimed downward to avoid shining into nearby homes.

“We certainly think TCEQ would see the value in that,” Segovia said. “But, if they don’t, we are prepared, with the help of our neighbors in our community, to file a lawsuit.”

Two people speaking on behalf of the HK Bella’s Ranch permit attended the meeting but declined an interview with KSAT.

No decision has been made on whether the wastewater treatment plant application will be approved.

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