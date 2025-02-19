Skip to main content
BCSO deputy arrested, accused of assaulting inmate and concealing evidence, affidavit states

David Maurico Dominguez charged with official oppression, tampering with physical evidence and assault causing bodily injury

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: BCSO, Crime, Bexar County Adult Detention Center, Bexar County
David Maurico Dominguez (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A deputy was arrested and is accused of multiple charges after assaulting an inmate at the Bexar County Detention Center and attempting to conceal evidence, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bexar County court records show David Maurico Dominguez, 19, was charged with official oppression, tampering with physical evidence and assault causing bodily injury in connection with a Feb. 3 incident.

During that incident, Dominguez is accused of luring an inmate into a fight at the Bexar County jail, according to Dominguez’s arrest affidavit.

During the fight, the affidavit stated that Dominguez struck the inmate in his face and chest before slamming the inmate’s head on the ground.

According to court documents, other deputies at the jail heard Dominguez in a struggle on a handheld device and went over to check on their fellow deputy. When the other deputies arrived, Dominguez told them that nothing happened, records show.

Dominguez then tried to conceal bloody evidence by washing the inmate’s clothing and removing his bed sheets, the affidavit stated.

Documents show Dominguez later took back his previous statement and claimed the inmate assaulted him.

Jail medical staff later confirmed that the inmate suffered injuries, according to a BCSO deputy’s investigation.

According to Bexar County court records, Dominguez bonded out of jail on Feb. 4, one day after the incident.

