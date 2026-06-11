San Antonio police officer charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities say Raymond Ramos, a four-year veteran, was arrested and placed on administrative duty. A deartment spokesperson said Raymond Ramos III, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was taken into custody while he was off-duty. Ramos has since been placed on administrative duty. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested Thursday and charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), a Class B misdemeanor.
In a release, a department spokesperson said Raymond Ramos III, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was taken into custody while he was off-duty. He has since been placed on administrative duty.
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The circumstances surrounding Ramos’ arrest are unclear at this time. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.
According to Bexar County online records, Ramos, 25, was arrested by SAPD and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. His bond amount has not been set as of yet.
The department said it is conducting separate criminal and internal investigations into Ramos’ arrest.
According to KSAT Investigates, Ramos is the sixth SAPD officer arrested this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details. Read also:
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About the Authors Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
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