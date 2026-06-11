San Antonio police officer charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities say

A deartment spokesperson said Raymond Ramos III, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was taken into custody while he was off-duty. Ramos has since been placed on administrative duty.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested Thursday and charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), a Class B misdemeanor.

In a release, a department spokesperson said Raymond Ramos III, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was taken into custody while he was off-duty. He has since been placed on administrative duty.

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The circumstances surrounding Ramos’ arrest are unclear at this time. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

According to Bexar County online records, Ramos, 25, was arrested by SAPD and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. His bond amount has not been set as of yet.

The department said it is conducting separate criminal and internal investigations into Ramos’ arrest.

According to KSAT Investigates, Ramos is the sixth SAPD officer arrested this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

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