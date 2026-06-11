Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Ex-Randolph High School head volleyball coach fired from new position at Bastrop ISD, district says
Victor Wembanyama appears to dodge apparent object after walking off team bus, video shows
San Antonio couple harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, warns fans traveling to city
Spurs to arrive back in San Antonio after New York trip for NBA Finals
Courtside ticket priced at nearly $115K for NBA Finals Game 5 at Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Law enforcement gears up for Spurs-Knicks Game 5 in San Antonio after fans attacked in NYC
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

KSAT Investigates

San Antonio police officer charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities say

Raymond Ramos, a four-year veteran, was arrested and placed on administrative duty.

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

A deartment spokesperson said Raymond Ramos III, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was taken into custody while he was off-duty. Ramos has since been placed on administrative duty. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested Thursday and charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), a Class B misdemeanor.

In a release, a department spokesperson said Raymond Ramos III, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was taken into custody while he was off-duty. He has since been placed on administrative duty.

Recommended Videos

The circumstances surrounding Ramos’ arrest are unclear at this time. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

According to Bexar County online records, Ramos, 25, was arrested by SAPD and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. His bond amount has not been set as of yet.

The department said it is conducting separate criminal and internal investigations into Ramos’ arrest.

According to KSAT Investigates, Ramos is the sixth SAPD officer arrested this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...