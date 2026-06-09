‘I’ll kill you and your family’: Man allegedly held woman hostage in Cibolo home, police say

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence.

CIBOLO, Texas – A 32-year-old man accused of physically abusing a woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping, according to a San Antonio Police Department incident report.

Adrian Anthony Longoria was taken into custody following a traffic stop Sunday at the Flying J Travel Center in the 1800 block of North Foster Road, police said.

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A witness told SAPD that they saw Longoria tell the woman to get back into a vehicle or he would kill her, the report states.

Longoria denied the altercation took place. He told SAPD that the woman’s injuries were from a “previous fight,” SAPD said.

The woman reported that she and Longoria have known each other for a few months and have “been intimate.” She told officers that she left rehab late last month and went to Longoria’s home in Cibolo, the report said.

According to police, the woman attempted to leave Longoria’s home two days after she arrived.

However, Longoria allegedly stood in front of his home’s door, pointed a gun at her and said, “If you try to leave or escape, I’ll kill you and your family.”

The woman said Longoria was responsible for multiple visible injuries throughout her body, the report states. She also told officers that Longoria made continuous threats and refused to let her leave the home.

Since Longoria stole the woman’s cellphone, the report said that she used Longoria’s phone to contact her sister and inform her of the alleged abuse.

Longoria was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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