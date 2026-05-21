Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Traffic | San Antonio Traffic Reports, Maps | KSAT
NEXT ROUND OF STORMS: Overnight into Thursday morning commute
2 arrested in drug bust at East Side home, Bexar County sheriff says
‘That’s how broke the school district is’: Crystal City ISD has less than $500, interim superintendent says
‘I’m gonna f--- you up’: SAPD officer fired after kneeing, slapping suspect during arrest, records show
What we know about Marlene Vidal, the South Texas mother charged with capital murder of her 2 children
SAPD fires officer 18 months after he was injured in drunk driving crash
DPS arrest outside West Side library brings heavy police response, confusion to early voters

KSAT Investigates

SAPD officer fired after failing to search suspect found with contraband during jail intake

Officer Hannah White had previously been suspended for failing to test suspected drunk driver in a crash, records show

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

San Antonio Police Department logo (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Months after being suspended, a San Antonio police officer was fired for failing to properly search a suspect, according to suspension records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Hannah White’s indefinite suspension began in March 2026. City records show she had been employed with SAPD since 2022.

In September 2025, records show White and another officer arrested a man at Scarlett’s Cabaret on Sable Lane near Broadway on a public intoxication charge. The man originally called police claiming he had “fraudulent” charges on his credit card from the adult entertainment club.

After being put in handcuffs, the suspect said his hands hurt and demanded medical attention, records show. Despite his complaints, the suspension report says White did not immediately tell her supervisor about the suspect’s injury.

According to the suspension paperwork, body worn camera footage said White did not search the suspect before putting him inside her patrol unit or after being reminded by another officer, according to the suspension paperwork. It took more than 40 minutes after the arrest for White to search the suspect.

Records state White “failed to reflect the truth” by claiming she checked the suspect’s socks and shoes.

While the suspect was being processed into jail, detention officers found a bag with a “white, powdery substance” in his socks.

White had previously been suspended in November 2025 after failing to test a suspected drunk driver who was involved in a crash.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...