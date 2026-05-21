SAPD officer fired after failing to search suspect found with contraband during jail intake

SAN ANTONIO – Months after being suspended, a San Antonio police officer was fired for failing to properly search a suspect, according to suspension records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Hannah White’s indefinite suspension began in March 2026. City records show she had been employed with SAPD since 2022.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

In September 2025, records show White and another officer arrested a man at Scarlett’s Cabaret on Sable Lane near Broadway on a public intoxication charge. The man originally called police claiming he had “fraudulent” charges on his credit card from the adult entertainment club.

After being put in handcuffs, the suspect said his hands hurt and demanded medical attention, records show. Despite his complaints, the suspension report says White did not immediately tell her supervisor about the suspect’s injury.

According to the suspension paperwork, body worn camera footage said White did not search the suspect before putting him inside her patrol unit or after being reminded by another officer, according to the suspension paperwork. It took more than 40 minutes after the arrest for White to search the suspect.

Records state White “failed to reflect the truth” by claiming she checked the suspect’s socks and shoes.

While the suspect was being processed into jail, detention officers found a bag with a “white, powdery substance” in his socks.

White had previously been suspended in November 2025 after failing to test a suspected drunk driver who was involved in a crash.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.