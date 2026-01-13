SAPD officers suspended after failing to test suspected drunk driver in crash, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were suspended after failing to test a driver involved in a crash for driving while intoxicated, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Hannah White and Detective Brian Van Baak were dispatched to the crash after 1:30 a.m. on April 20, 2025, at Northeast Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach Road.

One of the drivers involved in the crash appeared to show signs of intoxication, according to suspension records.

However, the suspension paperwork shows that White and Van Baak did not conduct a DWI investigation, which includes questioning the driver or having him perform a field sobriety test.

According to White’s body camera, the driver of the other car involved in the crash asked White if a sobriety test had been performed. White said yes and “suggested it was the passenger who was intoxicated”.

White stopped her body camera while talking to the driver, records show.

Once White restarted her body camera, records indicate she told another officer that she would take the driver suspected of DWI off the highway.

Records show that she later gave that driver a ride to a gas station without getting a supervisor’s permission.

White was issued a 40-day suspension, while Van Baak was issued a 10-day suspension. The suspensions began in November 2025.

City records show that White has been employed with SAPD since 2022, while Van Baak was hired in 2019.

