Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Harry Wurzbach Road and Dalewood Place. Police said the driver of a white 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling southbound on Harry Wurzbach Road “at a high rate of speed.”

Police said the Ram crashed into the passenger side of a black 2005 Toyota Tacoma that made a left turn at the intersection.

The crash caused both vehicles to “spin out of control,” police said.

A passenger in the Tacoma, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the Tacoma was injured and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Ram may face charges for the crash, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

