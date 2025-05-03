Pedestrian killed after being ran over ‘multiple times’ on Northwest Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed after being run over multiple times by vehicles on Northwest Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway from south to north in the 4400 block of Northwest Loop 410, “where pedestrians are prohibited,” police said.

A Ford Fusion traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian, who was then “ran over multiple times by other vehicles which remained on scene.”

Police said the pedestrian, who is male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said no criminal charges are pending in the case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: