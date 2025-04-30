Driver killed in fiery 18-wheeler crash on Loop 410 identified

SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was killed in a fiery crash on Loop 410 on the Northeast Side on Tuesday has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jose Natividad Olmedo, 36, was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states Olmedo was driving an 18-wheeler on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 between the I-35 interchange and Starcrest Drive when he struck a concrete barrier.

The 18-wheeler struck several road signs before falling on its side and catching fire, police said.

Olmedo died at the scene.

KSAT spoke with a rideshare driver who captured video of the crash. You can watch that footage in the video player above.

Esteban Torres told KSAT the truck veered into the barrier and lost control.

“It literally just exploded on impact,” Torres said. “Whether he fell asleep at the wheel or he just made a critical mistake, hitting something and losing control, it’s unfortunate.”

The vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, authorities said. The cause of the crash is unknown.

San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene.

As a result, the crash prompted road closures in the east and westbound lanes of Loop 410 between the I-35 interchange and Starcrest Drive. The lanes reopened nine hours after the crash.